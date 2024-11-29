The Rock Celebrates Thanksgiving While Becoming First Actor To Achieve Rare Milestone
In the past year, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has a lot to be thankful for.
From his soaring net worth from featuring in smash hit films like Moana 2, his skyrocketing stake in WWE parent company TKO, to his earth-shattering return at WWE Bad Blood, The Rock is on a win streak.
And now, he's got another notch to add to his belt. Per Deadline, The Rock became the first Hollywood star to have two #1 movies to open in the same calendar month with Red One and Moana 2. And while other Hollywood stars have had two #1 films within a month (30 days), this is the first time it was done within the same month.
The Rock took to Instagram to share a thankful message while also sharing a peak at his Thanksgiving spread.
Hope you all had a great Thanksgiving.
We said our prayer and then went around the table, where everyone individually said what they were grateful for. Awesome to hear everyone speak their hearts and you realize quick the things we’re all grateful for are all the littlest things in life that become our biggest blessings.
And around 1am tonight, I’ll 💯 be alone in the kitchen, shamelessly sticking my fork🍴in every dessert in the fridge 😂🙋🏽♂️
Happy Thanksgiving 🤎
~ Jabba the Hutt
The Rock hasn't been seen in WWE as of late, but there is speculation he could be the architect behind the ongoing OG Bloodline vs New Bloodline feud. With Survivor Series: WarGames happening Saturday and The Bloodline set to battle, could we see The Final Boss make a shock return?
