Brock Lesnar And Wife Sable Appear Together In New Photo At Concert
Brock Lesnar is known for his deeply private personal life. However, recent photos have emerged of both him and his wife, former WWE Women’s Champion Sable, backstage at a concert.
Lesnar and Sable were photographed with country music singer Michelle Wright’s band during the Regina leg of her Great Canadian Road Trip tour this past Saturday night.
MORE: Brock Lesnar Makes Rare Public Appearance Amidst WWE Hiatus
"The Great Canadian Roadtrip" It's always great to come back to Regina. Thanks for a fantastic night. It was nice to have Brock Lesnar (American professional wrestler and former mixed martial artist) and his lovely wife Rena (better known as Sable, an American retired model, actress, and professional wrestler) at the show. Darn it I missed out on the picture but they sure are good folks. @thejasonmccoy @docwalkermusic”, Wright wrote in the caption.
Although Wright states that it is, in fact, Sable in the photograph, speculation across the internet took hold as fans are seeing Sable for the first time in many years in public. She’s largely remained out of the spotlight since leaving WWE in 2004, and her appearance has changed since last being seen. She and Lesnar married in 2006 and together have two sons.
Lesnar, a seven-time WWE Champion, three-time Universal Champion, and the winner of the 2002 and 2023 Royal Rumble, is notoriously private in his personal life, and rarely participates in interviews or the media in general.
Lesnar has not appeared on WWE programming since August 2023 in a losing effort to Cody Rhodes at that year's SummerSlam. Currently, there are no reported plans to bring Lesnar back onto WWE programming.
Recommended
Brock Lesnar Referenced Twice On This Week's WWE Raw, Fueling Return Speculation
Netflix Releases WWE Raw Hype Video Featuring The Rock, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes & More
Cody Rhodes Revealed He Secured An Enormous Pay Raise For WWE Return