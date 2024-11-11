Brock Lesnar Makes Rare Public Appearance Amidst WWE Hiatus
Amidst his hiatus from the company, a reclusive former WWE Champion has made a rare public appearance.
Brock Lesnar was photographed backstage at a Ward Davis concert on Friday. Davis performed in Tsuut’ina, Canada, and appeared backstage with The Beast after the show.
MORE: New WWE 2K24 DLC Pack To Include Iconic WCW Options
Davis shared a photo with him and Lesnar on his Facebook page with the caption: “Dude, I get to meet some cool ass people. Brock Lesnar came out to the show last night. He broke four of my ribs when he put his arm around me for this picture.”
Lesnar, a seven-time WWE Champion, three-time Universal Champion, and the winner of the 2002 and 2023 Royal Rumble, is notoriously private in his personal life, and rarely participates in interviews or the media in general. It is another rare sighting of Lesnar in public while he is on hiatus from WWE.
Lesnar has not appeared on WWE programming since August 2023 in a losing effort to Cody Rhodes at that year's SummerSlam. Original creative plans rumored to be set were to see Lesnar return at the 2024 Royal Rumble to set up a feud with Dominik Mysterio, and then a match with the WWE Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, at WrestleMania XL. Howver, after being implicated in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE, Lesnar was removed from all creative plans. Bron Breakker took his rumored place in the Rumble, and Sami Zayn faced Gunther in a winning effort on Night 1.
Currently, there are no reported plans to bring Lesnar back onto WWE programming.
Recommended
Rey Mysterio Opens Up About Dominik Getting Into The Wrestling Business, How He Learned The 619 In WWE Vault Video
Pro Wrestling News Round-Up (10/16/24): Brock Lesnar Status, Kevin Owens Contract, Dynamite Preview & More
Sid Vicious Looms Large Over Times Square On Westside Gunn's Billboard [PHOTO]