WWE WrestleMania 42 Reportedly Heading To Caesars Superdome In New Orleans
Less than a week after hosting Super Bowl LIX, it appears New Orleans and the Caesars Superdome are set for another major event in the near-future.
WrestleVotes reports WWE is set to announce New Orleans as the host city for WrestleMania 42. The event would be held at the Superdome, marking the third time the building has hosted the "Show of Shows."
Previously, WWE brought WrestleMania XXX to the venue and followed it up just four years later with WrestleMania 34.
The city and venue have been widely praised by wrestling fans in the two previous hosting years. It will follow up Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, which will be the home of WrestleMania 41.
Indianapolis is also set to get a future WrestleMania, with the city and WWE striking a deal that will see it host Mania, SummerSlam, and this past January's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.
New Orleans has already established a rich WrestleMania history. The Superdome is the venue where Brock Lesnar broke The Undertaker's iconic WrestleMania undefeated streak, and where Ronda Rousey made her pro wrestling debut tagging with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.
It is not yet clear when WWE will make the announcement official as of yet.
