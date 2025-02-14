WWE SmackDown Preview (2/14/25): Start Time, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
The march to Elimination Chamber continues as Friday Night SmackDown converges on the Nation's Capital tonight.
Solo Sikoa made his shocking return last week in Memphis when he came out of nowhere to nail Cody Rhodes with a Samoan Spike. The former Tribal Chief of the Bloodline is apparently seeking his shot at redemption, and with it the WWE Championship.
The American Nightmare is never one to back down from a fight, but with the effects of his Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble still lingering, will Cody Rhodes be willing to oblige Sikoa with WrestleMania just weeks away? One thing is for sure, the WWE Champion will have something to talk about tonight in Washington D.C.
Two more spots at Elimination Chamber are up for grabs tonight as two women and three men are looking to punch their ticket to Toronto next month, while Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax have their sights set on Las Vegas.
Stratton will defend her WWE Women's Championship tonight against the very woman she cashed-in her MITB contract on to win the title. Jax has one final opportunity to prove that, without the briefcase, Tiffany never would have stood a chance against her. There's no doubt that Charlotte Flair will be keeping a close eye on this one as she ponders who to challenge at WrestleMania 41.
Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown at Capital One Arena:
WWE Women's Championship Match
Nia Jax still has dreams of walking into WrestleMania 41 as the WWE Women's Champion and she'll have one final shot to make those dreams a reality when she challenges Tiffany Stratton in tonight's main event. With Charlotte Flair keeping a watchful eye, can Tiffy prove it really is her time or is she only the champ because of the MITB Briefcase?
Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Triple Threat Match
It's a Big E bumpin' meat special on Friday Night SmackDown as Damian Priest, Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman battle it out in a Triple Threat Qualifying Match for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Priest is on a mission to get back in the World Title picture now that he's on the Blue Brand, but he has a massive first hurdle to clear if he wants to make it to Toronto.
Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match
Just two spots remain open in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match coming up on March 1. Will one of Canada's most exceptional exports and the greatest Women's United States Champion of all-time be able to book her flight to Toronto? Or will Chelsea Green feel the Glow instead as Naomi joins Bianca Belair inside the chamber?
How to Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7p.m. CST)
WWE SmackDown Location:
Location: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.
Match Card (Announced):
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Championship
Damian Priest vs. Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Triple Threat Match
Naomi vs. Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match
