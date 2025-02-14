Tony Khan On Harley Cameron's Success In AEW
Harley Cameron has only won one match in AEW, but this weekend at AEW Grand Slam: Australia, she'll lace up her boots for a championship match against one of the best wrestlers in the world, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone.
AEW Owner Tony Khan spoke about Cameron in a new interview with Wrestle Radio Australia. In it, he praises her array of talents that apply to pro wrestling, but also says she's learned a lot and improved a lot in the ring.
“She’s really an amazing athlete and what she’s done for her experience level is really really impressive. I think Harley Cameron, she does so many things well, she’s a great singer, she’s a great actress, she’s a great puppeteer, she’s very very talented person but she’s also become an excellent wrestler and she’s improving so fast. We’ve seen her get better and better in the ring and this is a massive opportunity for Harley Cameron in her home country in front of these fans that will believe in her."- Tony Khan (h/t Fightful)
Cameron has flexed her performing muscles and has played guitar, sang, and worked as a ventriloquist on AEW Dynamite. She's also poked fun at Mone, but using a Mone puppet during promos.
Cameron will get her shot at the TBS Championship this weekend in her home country of Australia.
Other matches on the AEW Grand Slam: Australia card include Mariah May vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Cope and Jay White, Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega against The Don Callis Family, and more.
