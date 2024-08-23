Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer Can Busts Open Ohio Woman
Hulk Hogan appeared at a promotional event for his "Real American Beer" in Medina Township, Ohio on Monday. Hogan's "easy-drinking light lager" launched in June, and the event was one stop on a 17-state tour promoting his latest brand product.
During the event, a 50-year-old woman was struck by a beer can and knocked to the ground. The incident occurred around 5:30 PM when Hogan was on stage at the local music venue, Thirsty Cowboy.
A Medina Township police report states that witnesses saw Hogan toss the beer can into the crowd, while others said it was a crew member throwing beers off the stage like "a baseball pitch."
MORE: ‘The Idea Popped in My Head Like a Good Finish’–Hulk Hogan on Real American Beer & Hulkamania’s Origin in the AWA
Due to conflicting witness accounts, there have been no arrests. The female victim was treated and received nine stitches.
Hogan's "Real American Beer" boasts "100% North American ingredients" with a 4.2% ABV. The beer is available is 17 states, including Ohio, Florida, Missouri, Minnesota, and Colorado.
Supermarket retailers like Sam's Club, Walmart, and Albertsons carry "Real American Beer" with more retailers to come.
The beer bashing incident comes at a time when Hogan has been in the news cycle quite a bit.
MORE: Hulk Hogan's Biopic Is Officially Scrapped
At the Republican National Convention in July, Hogan performed his iconic shirt-ripping ritual on stage while singing the praises of presidential candidate Donald Trump.
In an interview with Variety this week, director Todd Phillips officially put the kibosh on his Hogan biopic. Phillips' revelation came almost one year after Hogan stated that Netflix had left the project in an interview with Chris Van Vliet.
As for the 50-year-old female victim, no word yet on whether she'll seek retribution, either legally or via cage match.
