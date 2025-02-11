WWE Raw Results (2/10/25): Jey Uso Picks Gunther For WrestleMania, Paul And Bayley Qualify For Elimination Chamber
Jey Uso officially made his WrestleMania decision this week on WWE Raw.
Uso started Raw this week and received a massive pop from the Nashville audience. He yeeted in the crowd before eventually making his way to the ring. He tried to speak, but the fans demanded that he do his entrance one more time, and he did.
As he was about to finish partying with the crowd for the second time, Gunther attacked Jey from behind.
Last week on Raw, Gunther told Jey not to choose him and his WWE World Heavyweight Championship for his match at WrestleMania because Jey wasn't good enough for him and his legacy. He said that if Jey did, he'd make his life miserable until WrestleMania. Gunther's attack on Jey this week did just that.
Gunther slammed Jey onto the announce table and delivered multiple power bombs to him inside the ring. Eventually, the fight was broken up by WWE officials and Gunther left the ring. Jey stumbled to get to his feet and then told Gunther he was officially choosing him for his title match at WrestleMania. Upon hearing the news, Gunther was livid.
Speaking of WrestleMania, Bayley got one step closer to a championship match at the show of shows this week. Bayley defeated current WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria, in a women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match.
Bayley now joins Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan inside the Elimination Chamber with the winner getting a world title match at WrestleMania.
AJ Styles made his official return to Raw this week and talked about how hard of a comeback it was for him. He said he had lots of things on his to do list, but was then interrupted by Dominik Mysterio and Carlito. Mysterio tried to attack Styles, but Styles fought him off.
Later in the show, Adam Pearce made Styles vs. Dominik official for next week. Styles also had a face-to-face encounter with Bron Breakker this week.
In other action, The Viking Raiders defeated Alpha Academy by disqualification to retain their WWE World Tag Team Championships. Also, Rhea Ripley revealed that she would be defending her Women's World Championship against Iyo Sky on Raw in three weeks.
For the first time ever, CM Punk and Logan Paul met in the ring for a short promo battle this week. Both guys said they would beat the other in the Elimination Chamber match and Punk cracked a joke about not knowing what Paul's music sounded like.
In the main event, Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to punch his ticket to the men's Elimination Chamber match. He now joins Punk, Drew McIntyre, and John Cena as competitors in the match. After the match, The New Day attacked Rey Mysterio as the show went off the air.
Full WWE Raw Results (2/10/25)
- Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez
- Bayley defeated Lyra Valkyria to qualify for the women's Elimination Chamber Match
- The War Raiders defeated American Made by disqualification to retain the WWE World Tag Team Championships
- Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to qualify for the men's Elimination Chamber Match
