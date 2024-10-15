Wrestling On FanNation

Pro Wrestling News Round-Up (10/15/24): Joe Koff Passes Away, New AEW Dynamite Match Added & More

Zack Heydorn

AEW Twitter

Miss anything today? The pro wrestling news cycle moves fast, but The Takedown has you covered for a full round-up on the important news of the day from WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, and more.

Today's News Round-Up: Tuesday October 15, 2024

  • Former ROH COO, Joe Koff, passed away from cancer at the age of 73.
  • Vikingo will make his return to TNA at the Bound For Glory PPV event on October 26. There is no news on who his opponent will be on the show.
  • Janel Grant submitted a new filing in her lawsuit against Vince McMahon. The filing seeks to gain access to all of Grant's medical records and communication between Dr. Carlon Colker and Vince McMahon.
  • A new match has been added to this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The Conglomeration will face The Elite in a Trios Match. New AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley is scheduled to speak on this week's show as well.
  • New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the participants for both blocks in the Super Jr. Tag League tournament that will begin on October 24. The teams are as follows:

A Block —

  • Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney
  • SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
  • Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita
  • Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI
  • Ryusuke Taguchi & Dragon Dia
  • Tiger Mask & Capitan Suicida

B Block —

  • KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight
  • TJP & Francesco Akira
  • YOH & Rocky Romero
  • The DKC & Ninja Mack
  • Taiji Ishimori and a mystery partner
  • Paris De Silva & Jude London
  • Toni Storm topped this year's PWI Women's Top 250 list. The PWI top 10 looks like this:

10. Athena

9. Mariah May

8. Willow Nightingale

7. Bayley

6. Sareee

5. Stephanie Vaquer

4. Maika

3. Rhea Ripley

2. Jordynne Grace

1. Toni Storm

  • AJ Styles provided an update on his injury. In a post on social media, Styles said that he was suffering from a Lisfranc injury. The injury will delay plans that WWE had for Styles upon his return to WWE. Styles injured his foot in his return match on Smackdown.
  • Swerve Strickland took to social media to pay tribute to Bryan Danielson, now that Danielson is no longer AEW World Champion and headed for retirement from his full-time wrestling schedule.

