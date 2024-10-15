Pro Wrestling News Round-Up (10/15/24): Joe Koff Passes Away, New AEW Dynamite Match Added & More
Miss anything today? The pro wrestling news cycle moves fast, but The Takedown has you covered for a full round-up on the important news of the day from WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, and more.
Today's News Round-Up: Tuesday October 15, 2024
- Former ROH COO, Joe Koff, passed away from cancer at the age of 73.
- Vikingo will make his return to TNA at the Bound For Glory PPV event on October 26. There is no news on who his opponent will be on the show.
- Janel Grant submitted a new filing in her lawsuit against Vince McMahon. The filing seeks to gain access to all of Grant's medical records and communication between Dr. Carlon Colker and Vince McMahon.
- A new match has been added to this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The Conglomeration will face The Elite in a Trios Match. New AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley is scheduled to speak on this week's show as well.
- New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the participants for both blocks in the Super Jr. Tag League tournament that will begin on October 24. The teams are as follows:
A Block —
- Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney
- SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
- Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita
- Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI
- Ryusuke Taguchi & Dragon Dia
- Tiger Mask & Capitan Suicida
B Block —
- KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight
- TJP & Francesco Akira
- YOH & Rocky Romero
- The DKC & Ninja Mack
- Taiji Ishimori and a mystery partner
- Paris De Silva & Jude London
- Toni Storm topped this year's PWI Women's Top 250 list. The PWI top 10 looks like this:
10. Athena
9. Mariah May
8. Willow Nightingale
7. Bayley
6. Sareee
5. Stephanie Vaquer
4. Maika
3. Rhea Ripley
2. Jordynne Grace
1. Toni Storm
- AJ Styles provided an update on his injury. In a post on social media, Styles said that he was suffering from a Lisfranc injury. The injury will delay plans that WWE had for Styles upon his return to WWE. Styles injured his foot in his return match on Smackdown.
- Swerve Strickland took to social media to pay tribute to Bryan Danielson, now that Danielson is no longer AEW World Champion and headed for retirement from his full-time wrestling schedule.
Recommended
Brock Lesnar Referenced Twice On This Week's WWE Raw, Fueling Return Speculation
Chris Kanyon's Never-Before-Seen Mortis Dark Matches Released On WWE Vault
WWE's Goldust: 10 Facts About The Dustin Rhodes Character You Probably Didn't Know
Published