The Young Bucks Show Interest In Purchasing Infamous Indie Promotion
The Young Bucks are the Founding Fathers and EVP's of AEW, but pro wrestling indie promotion owner could be a job title that gets added soon.
Matt Jackson confirmed in a posted Q&A that he and his brother Nick have discussed not only purchasing PWG, but starting and running their own independent promotion.
“Me and Nick have talked about a lot of things," Jackson said. "We've talked about buying PWG. Starting our own indie. A wrestling school. In the next few years, if we're going to do something, it'll probably happen in the next few years. Let me clarify, I don't know if PWG is for sale. If it was for sale, I would make an offer. So... Super Dragon, you know.”
MORE: The Young Bucks On NJPW And AEW Differences (Exclusive)
Matt and Nick Jackson cut their teeth and became the infamous Young Bucks tag team inside the PWG promotion that was notorious for breaking new independent stars and acts. Tournaments like the Battle of Los Angeles and wild audience environments made PWG must-see as The Bucks rose through the ranks. The Young Bucks are former PWG Tag Team Champions.
In 2019, The Young Bucks effectively left the indie scene to form AEW with Tony Khan, Kenny Omega, and Cody Rhodes. In AEW, they've been tag team champions on multiple occasions and have had classic matches with FTR, The Lucha Bros, and others.
Most recently, The Bucks were on the losing side of Anarchy in the Arena at the Double or Nothing PPV. The Bucks -- teaming with The Death Riders -- lost a battle to Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, Willow Nightingale, and The Opps.
