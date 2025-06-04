Second Arrest Reportedly Made At Last Night's WWE NXT Tapings
A second arrest was reportedly made last night at the WWE NXT tapings, but details on the situation are scarce at this juncture.
Last night, an alleged Liv Morgan stalker was arrested and taken into custody with multiple bags of evidence. WWE officials called police after being notified of the situation. Liv Morgan was not at the NXT tapings for the show this week.
A new report from PWInsider reveals that a second arrest was made last night, but that the arrest was not made by local law enforcement officials in Orlando. This suggests that the arrest was made by a larger agency. The report indicates that a suspect is currently being held and that this second situation is totally separate from the alleged stalker arrest.
On NXT this week, Mariah May made her official WWE debut during a wild brawl segment that featured the new NXT Women's Champion, Jacy Jayne. May is a former AEW Women's World Champion, but has not been on AEW television since losing to Toni Storm at the AEW Revolution PPV event earlier this year.
This week's show also featured a TNA World Championship match between Trick Williams and Mike Santana. Williams was victorious in the match, but is scheduled to defend the title again on Friday at Against All Odds.
