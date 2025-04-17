WWE Announces First Ever Law Firm Partnership Ahead Of WrestleMania 41
WWE has landed its first sponsor in the legal industry ahead of WrestleMania 41.
The company announced on Thursday that Morgan & Morgan, the largest injury law firm in the United States, is now the official law firm partner of WWE, with the two sides agreeing to a multi-year partnership.
The deal includes “on-site activations” at WrestleMania 41 on Saturday and Sunday, and it will also feature presenting partner designation and center mat branding for next month’s Backlash PLE in St. Louis, as well as an “enhanced match sponsorship” for Money in the Bank.
Additionally, there will be collaboration between WWE and Morgan & Morgan on digital and social media content.
Morgan & Morgan signed a multi-year renewal on its partnership with the UFC - also part of the TKO portfolio of brands - in April 2024.
The full press release can be found here.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE WrestleMania 41 Predictions: Will John Cena Win His 17th World Championship?
Randy Orton's Rumored WWE WrestleMania 41 Plans
Did We Just Get Confirmation The Rock Will Be At WWE WrestleMania 41?
Roman Reigns Talks WWE Future With Not Much Time Left On His Current Contract