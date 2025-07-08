WWE Fans React To The Kabuki Warriors Reunion On Monday Night Raw
The Kabuki Warriors are back and will be heading to WWE Evolution 2 this weekend.
Asuka and Kairi Sane found themselves back together on Monday Night Raw as Asuka rushed out to save Sane from a 2-one-1 beating at the hands of Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Later in the show, the pair asked Raw GM Adam Pearce for the chance to end their feud with the Judgement Day, which he approved and added them to the WWE Women's Tag Team Fatal Four-Way match set to take place at Evolution 2.
In the next 24 hours, both Sane and Asuka would share posts on social media to the delight of Kabuki Warriors fans everywhere, and the responses have been loud and supportive.
@Crusher750: "The Greatest Women's tag team champions in WWE history"
@AmericanArtsii: "The Kabuki Warriors are back. Absolute legends."
@tim_bingaman: "I'm so happy to see the two of you back together."
@OsirisDeVirus: "Hell yeah Kabuki Warriors are back!"
@Narayan_17: "Big sister helping her little sister! Kabuki Warriors are back!"
@uceyabs: "i never seen two bigger smiles than you two back in the ring together last night!
let’s go Kabuki Warriors"
@InfraDalek2: "Reunited and it feels so good….
Get yourself a friend who looks at you like Kairi does!!!!"
@RyanDouglas__: "Thank you for working hard, Kairi. You and Roxy had a really great match, and congratulations on your win. I was really happy to see the Kabuki Warriors reunited, and good luck on Sunday."
@Lxw018: "I can’t wait for the Kabuki Warriors to Become Tag Champs Again At Evolution. Also Congrats on the Win tonight you deserve it."
