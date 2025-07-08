Nikki Bella Confirms Return To The Ring At WWE Evolution 2
WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will make her in-ring return at the WWE Evolution 2 PLE on Sunday.
On this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, a special promo vignette from Bella aired. In it, Bella said that she returned to Raw a couple weeks ago in order to show respect to the current women in WWE. Instead, she was attacked by Liv Morgan. Bella said that being attacked by Morgan lit a fire under her.
Bella said she wanted to make more memories and show her son that she could still wrestle. She then said she would be entering the Battle Royal at Evolution 2 so she could win that and earn a championship match at Clash at the Castle.
Bella wrestled in the main event of the first ever Evolution in 2018, but lost to Ronda Rousey. She returned to potentially announce an appearance at the show, but the Morgan attack stopped that announcement. Bella vs. Morgan seemed like it was on a fast track, but Morgan injured her shoulder and is out rehabbing.
Bella is a former champion in WWE and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a tag team with her sister, Brie, in 2020.
WWE Evolution 2 airs live from Atlanta on Sunday. Other announced matches besides the Battle Royal include Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's World Championship and a triple threat for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship with Becky Lynch defending against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley.
