WWE Partners With Fanatics To Launch New Podcasts, Including Raw Recap Show Debuting Tomorrow
WWE will begin its new Fanatics podcast series with The Raw Recap Podcast on Tuesday.
Fox Sports is reporting that Megan Morant and Sam Roberts will host the show that will discuss the latest news, highlights, and happenings from that week's show on Netflix. The report also indicates that Morant and Roberts will host PLE post-shows following each event. Those will premiere after WrestleMania 41.
The shows will air on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and iHeartRadio. Episodes will also be available on the WWE YouTube channel. Fanatics will have key placements within each show.
Last week, reports revealed that former WWE CEO, Stephanie McMahon, would be launching her very own WWE podcast this spring. The new show will feature her life and experience in pro wrestling.
Fanatics and WWE have been e-commerce partners since 2022. This year, both brands will bring WWE World to Las Vegas ahead of WrestleMania.
WWE WrestleMania 41 airs live from inside Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and April 20. Announced matches for the event include Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Shannon Sharpe Calls Out John Cena For Match At WWE SummerSlam On ESPN First Take
Watch: CM Punk Deals With Technical Difficulties Inside His WWE Elimination Chamber Pod
John Cena Breaks Silence On Heel Turn At WWE Elimination Chamber
Rikishi Names The Greatest Black Female Wrestler Of All-Time