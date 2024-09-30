WWE Royal Rumble 2025 To Have Special Start Time
The 38th WWE Royal Rumble will take place on Saturday, Feb. 1 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. It is the first stop on the road to WrestleMania 41. Details have been scarce until now.
Like Saturday's WWE Bad Blood from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga., the Royal Rumble will have a special start time of 6 p.m. ET.
The Royal Rumble is the first PLE under a three-event deal announced in June between WWE and the Indiana Sports Corp.
Tickets for the Royal Rumble will be available on Friday, Nov. 15 at Ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. Presale tickets begin on Wednesday, November 13 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offering at WWE.com.
A major factor in bringing WWE to Indy has been Patrick Talty, President of the Indiana Sports Corp. As a former WWE executive himself, Talty understands the value huge WWE events bring to town.
Talty and WWE’s Head of Talent and Communications Chris Legentil have been discussing the deal framework for a number of years, which ultimately resulted in a first-of-its-kind agreement due to Talty’s creative dealmaking.
Talty and the Indiana Sports Corp are the driving force behind many of sports’ biggest events coming to the state, including the CFP National Championship, NCAA Men’s & Women’s Finals, NBA All-Star Game and the Super Bowl.
The winner of the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches go on to the championship match of their choosing at WrestleMania, which takes place on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes has won the Men's Royal Rumble the last two years. His 2024 win led him to end the historic title run of Roman Reigns to capture the title at Night Two of WrestleMania 40.
On the women's side, Bayley won her first Royal Rumble and went to dethrone Iyo Sky to win the WWE Women's Championship at Night Two of WrestleMania 40.
