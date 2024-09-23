WWE Smackdown, Raw Content Leaving Hulu This Week
Starting Wednesday, September 25th WWE's content on Hulu will expire and will no longer be available on the streaming service.
A Hulu representative on X responded to a fans' complaint about not being able to watch Smackdown even though Raw was available, saying:
Apologies! Streaming rights vary from show to show and are based on a variety of factors. Unfortunately, our rights to stream WWE Friday Night SmackDown have expired, and beginning September 25th WWE programming will no longer be available on Hulu. We'll share your feedback.
This means that WWE shows including Raw, Smackdown, NXT, NXT Level Up, WWE Main Event, Total Divas, Total Bellas, and Miz and Mrs., will all be leaving the platform. WWE Rivals, Biography: WWE Legends, and Hulu original series Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez will remain.
WWE Smackdown and Raw are currently available on Peacock.
