EXCLUSIVE: WWE Smackdown, Raw, And NXT Programming Update On Peacock
WWE programming has already undergone changes. Last Friday, SmackDown returned to the USA Network after a five-year run on FOX. Starting on Tuesday, Oct. 1, NXT will be leaving USA and heading to CW. Then, beginning in January, Monday Night Raw will be leaving USA and heading over to Netflix.
All three shows have been available to see in rerun on Peacock, which along with USA, is under the NBC Universal banner. But where will WWE fans be able to watch the programming.
A Peacock spokesperson tells The Takedown that as part of their agreement with WWE, for SmackDown, the complete past season library of the show is available on Peacock, while new episodes will be available only 30 days after airing on USA. New episodes of Raw will also be available on Peacock 30 days after airing on USA, as the channel will be airing Raw through the end of 2024.
The same spokesperson also tells us they will no longer have the libraries of NXT and Raw when their respective contracts expire. In addition, they will have countdown clocks on NXT and Raw to notify viewers of their expiration dates beginning on Sept. 19 and Dec. 2, respectively.
The Takedown did follow up in an email in regards to if Peacock will still be streaming NXT PLE's despite the show moving over to CW.
"All PLE's including NXT PLE's, are exclusively on Peacock," a WWE spokesperson tells The Takedown.
As part WWE's agreement with NBCUniversal for SmackDown, four Saturday Night Main Event specials are scheduled to air on NBC during the 2024-2025 season. The first special is set to air on Saturday, Dec. 14 from the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY.
When we asked when the remainder of the specials would air, the same WWE spokesperson told us "there is nothing to announce at this time regarding future specials."
In addition to the agreement for Smackdown, NBCUniversal has a streaming deal with WWE making Peacock the live streaming home of the WWE, with upcoming events like “WWE Bad Blood,” “NXT Halloween Havoc” and “Crown Jewel,” in addition to WWE shows like “Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal,” “American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes” and “WWE Evil.”
