5 Facts About Penta El Zero Miedo Ahead of His Rumored WWE Debut
A major free agent could be weeks away from making his debut in WWE.
Penta El Zero Miedo, a.k.a Pentagon Jr., has not been on the market for very long, but there have been rumors that he was WWE bound dating back months before his AEW contract expired.
Those who tuned in to Monday Night Raw the past two weeks were treated to the company's latest rounds of mysterious teases. Both featuring a red zero with a slash through it, immediately followed by the graphic for the Raw on Netflix premiere on January 6.
Penta signing with WWE has not officially been confirmed by any major outlet at this time, but the strong belief is that this symbol was signaling the imminent arrival of the former AEW and Lucha Underground star.
While the more hardcore wrestling audience is no doubt familiar with Penta's impressive resume, the casual audience may not be. If you fall under that category, here are a few things to get you up to speed.
1) The Lucha Bros. have won Tag Team Championships across the globe
Penta El Zero Miedo is known best for his tag team wrestling prowess as one half of Lucha Bros. The tag team comprised of himself and his real-life brother Rey Fenix. The pair have been wowing audiences all around the world with their Lucha ariel acrobatics for nearly a decade now.
The Lucha Bros. are coming off a five year run in All Elite Wrestling where they captured the AEW World Tag Team Championships once and the AEW Trios Titles once alongside their partner Pac. A group collectively known as the Death Triangle. Penta and Fenix have also won tag team gold in Impact Wrestling, ROH, AAA, AAW and MLW.
2) Rey Fenix still under contract with AEW
Rey Fenix is currently going through an ugly divorce from AEW. Amid the rumors that he was interested in following his brother to WWE, All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan added injury time onto his contract which will keep Fenix under company control well into 2025.
In a series of now deleted posts on X, Rey Fenix caught the attention of fans when he accused AEW of, amongst other things, 'inhumane treatment'. It's widely believed that he'd also make the move to WWE once his contract with AEW ultimately expires, but until then, Penta finds himself as a solo act. A position he's not unfamiliar with in the slightest.
3) Penta is an accomplished singles wrestler in his own right
Penta and Fenix rarely worked together during their early days in AAA & Lucha Underground. It wasn't until 2015 that they began their widely successful run as a tag team. Fun fact, one of their very first times teaming with each other was in a trios bout with El Hijo del Fantasma - WWE's Santos Escobar - as their partner.
In addition to his accomplished tag team resume, Pentagon Jr. has more than established himself as as a singles competitor over his two decades in the ring. He's captured multiple World Championships across various promotions including Impact Wrestling, AAA, AAW, PCW, and Lucha Underground.
4) He's a legitimate international man of mystery
Details about Penta's life outside of the ring remain relatively unknown to wrestling fans. As is usually the case with masked wrestlers who hail from Mexico, his identity has been kept under wraps. Penta's real name is still a secret after all these years.
We know that he was born in Xalapa, Veracruz, Mexico in 1985. He has an number of brothers and sisters, including his younger brother Rey Fenix, but a precise number has never been reported. Other than that, the man who attacks his wrestling career with no fear is cloaked by a cloud of mystery.
5) Reversed the fortunes of a 'cursed' gimmick
It's not a uncommon for a wrestler to undergo multiple name and gimmick changes during the early years of their career, and Penta is no different. He began his journey in pro wrestling back in 2004 under the name Zaius and later adopted the "Dark Dragon" persona while wrestling in AAA. It wasn’t until 2012 when Penta donned the mask of a character that many believed to be cursed.
Pentagon Jr. was the ninth man to take on the name that dated back to the mid 90's and embraced it's dark past with 'cero miedo' (zero fear), although he had every right to be at least a little trepidatious. The first man to assume the role suffered a career-ending neck injury, while another was falsely accused of murder. Others simply went on to lackluster careers.
