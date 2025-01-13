Peacock Reveals 2025 Saturday Night's Main Event Schedule And It's Bad News For AEW
WWE is set to run its next Saturday Night's Main Event special on January 25 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.
It's the first of four NBC specials that will take place this year and the network has now apparently set the dates for the next two shows.
According to the Premium Live Events Schedule on Peacock, WWE will run additional Saturday Night's Main Event specials on May 24 and then on July 12. Both events will air at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m PT on Peacock and NBC.
That July 12 date is significant because All Elite Wrestling will be running one of the promotion's biggest shows of 2025 that night as AEW: All In Texas emanates from Globe Life Field in Arlington.
It's important to note that, according to the Wrestling Observer, WWE does not set the dates for the Saturday Night's Main Event specials. It's up to the NBC Universal to select the dates it has available, per the new media rights deal that brought SmackDown over to USA Network.
May 24 falls on Memorial Day weekend, which is when AEW has traditionally held it's Double or Nothing PPV. A date for this year's show has not yet been announced by Tony Khan.
No venue or ticket information has been announced for the additional Saturday Night's Main Event specials, as of this writing. WWE has also yet to confirm the shows.
