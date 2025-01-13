Matt Cardona Comments On Potential WWE Royal Rumble Return
Matt Cardona says that the roof would blow off the building if he were to return to the WWE at the Royal Rumble.
Cardona spoke with Ariel Helwani on Monday and talked in-depth about a return to WWE. Cardona said that not only would fans pop for his appearance, but he'd move the needle from a business perspective as well.
MORE: Matt Cardona: 'I'm Legit Shocked' On Not Being Signed To A Deal With WWE Or AEW (Exclusive)
"If my music hit at the Royal Rumble, whether it be for Zack Ryder or Matt Cardona, the place would explode, the roof would go off the place, social media would explode, I'd move merch. I know that," Cardona said of a potential WWE return.
"I haven't been offered anything. I don't know why (he hasn't gotten an offer to return yet). There's been communicatin. Very cordial. There's been no offer and that's fine. I can't live my life like, 'oh my god, are they going to call me back.' I'm always ready."
Cardona is a former WWE United States Champion and Intercontinental Champion. He was released from the company in 2020 and has taken the independent wrestling circuit by storm due to a character pivot and memorable work for GCW and other top independent promotions.
Cardona recently wrestled on the ROH Final Battle PPV. He faced Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship, but was not victorious.
Currently, two men have officially declared for the men's Royal Rumble match - John Cena and Roman Reigns. And while CM Punk did mention he intended to enter the Rumble, he wasn't mentioned on Friday's SmackDown as officially entered, meaning his entry status is not confirmed.
The 2025 Royal Rumble event takes place inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday February 1. The other announced matches for the show include the women's Royal Rumble Match and Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
