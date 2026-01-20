Finn Balor Cuts Huge Babyface Promo After WWE Raw Goes Off The Air

Finn Balor had quite the homecoming on this week's episode of WWE Raw.

Not only did Balor wrestle in the main event of the show against CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, but he got to do it in front of a sold-out crowd on his home turf of Ireland. The WWE's international tour continued this week overseas in the lead-up to the Royal Rumble in just over a week.

Balor was not successful in securing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Punk, but he wrestled a hard-fought battle and nearly won the belt on two different occasions. Even though he didn't win, the night was special for many reasons.

First, Balor said that his family was in the audience watching him. He also said that it was the first time in 15 years that he was able to celebrate his mother's birthday in-person. Balor proceeded to lead the crowd in a singing of "Happy Birthday" to her as just looked on from the front row.

Finn Balor cuts massive babyface promo after WWE Raw ends

Balor also broke character a tad and cut a stellar babyface promo. Though he didn't act like a heel during the match with Punk this week, Balor is still aligned with one of Raw's biggest heel factions, The Judgment Day.

Finn Balor | Netflix

"I've done a lot in my 25-year career in this business," Balor told the crowd. "Tonight is without question the most memorable night of my career so far ... To get to do this on home turf, on our island, in front of my family, in front of my people ... you know it's true what they say, there is no place like home, thank you Belfast."

Punk and Balor battled for the championship. Punk hit his GTS finisher, but Balor was able to kick out of the pin right after to keep the match going. Later, Punk hit a second GTS and secured the victory.

MORE: Becky Lynch Drops Bombshell On Her WWE Future In Unreal Season Two

Balor has been a fixture of the WWE main roster since his call-up from NXT in 2016. Balor received a huge push out of the gate and defeated Roman Reigns in one of his earliest Raw matches. He also became the first-ever WWE Universal Champion, but vacated the title one day after winning it because of injury.

Since then, Balor has been WWE Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, and is a multiple-time Tag Team Champion.

Balor is a founding member of The Judgment Day and is still a leader of the group alongside Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and others. Does this promo change his place in the faction? We'll find out soon enough.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Naomi Shares Story Of 2022 Walkout In WWE Unreal Season Two

Major Update On Powerhouse Hobbs' Rumored WWE Debut

Update On Je'Von Evans After WWE Raw Match Stopped Due To Injury

The Wrestling World Reacts To Nattie Turning Heel On WWE Raw