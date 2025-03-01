Absent WWE Superstar Reportedly Spotted Near Toronto Ahead Of Elimination Chamber
WWE fans could be just hours away from finding out who attacked Jade Cargill head of Survivor Series: WarGames this past November.
The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has been on the shelf for months, but the storm may be arriving in Toronto later tonight at Elimination Chamber.
Insider X account WrestleVotes reported earlier this week that Jade Cargill had recently received medical clearance after suffering an undisclosed injury late last year, and her return to the ring was expected imminently. On the heels of that report, Mike Johnson of PWInsider is now claiming that Cargill was spotted Friday in Buffalo, NY.
For those who are not geographically inclined, Buffalo is less than a two hour drive away from the Rogers Centre, where tonight's Elimination Chamber PLE is taking place.
It's highly conceivable that Cargill returns tonight to finally seek retribution against her attacker with all the prime suspects in the same building at the same time. Three of them, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair and Naomi, are all set to compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.
Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were captured on security footage not long after the assault had been committed, but the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions have maintained their innocence.
MORE: WWE Elimination Chamber Predictions: Will Cody Rhodes Sell His Soul To The Rock?
Highly skilled detectives on the internet have long theorized that it was Belair or Naomi, or both, who took Jade out of the equation. Their motive? Perhaps we'll find out at Elimination Chamber.
