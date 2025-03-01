WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Preview: Start Time, How To Watch, Match Card & More
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has promised that Elimination Chamber tonight in Toronto will be an industry-changing event.
That could hinge entirely on the decision of one man. Cody Rhodes has to decide if he will take The Rock up on his offer and become his corporate champion. Will The American Nightmare sell his soul to make all his American dreams come true?
The Final Boss appears to have made an offer that Cody Rhodes simply cannot refuse. We know what will happen if he says yes, but what sort of consequences will their be from The Rock if Cody were to turn him down?
While Cody Rhodes weighs the decision of his lifetime, six other men are preparing to tear each other limb from limb to earn an opportunity at the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.
Is the Men's Elimination Chamber really John Cena's to lose or will his recent time away from the ring cost him against a star-studded field of Seth Rollins, Drew McInyre, CM Punk, Damian Priest and Logan Paul?
The Women's Elimination Chamber is equally as stacked this year, with perhaps no clear favorite emerging to be the one to challenge Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY in Las Vegas.
It's homecoming tonight for WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus as she kicks off her 25-year anniversary in WWE by teaming up with the reigning WWE Women's Champion, and one of the more historied rivalries will come to a head and perhaps an end.
It's Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in an unsanctioned match. Will either man be able to walk out of the Rogers Centre once the final bell rings?
Here is everything we know about WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto:
MORE: WWE Elimination Chamber Predictions: Will Cody Rhodes Sell His Soul To The Rock?
Will Cody Rhodes sell his soul to The Rock?
The Final Boss has promised to make all the dreams of Cody Rhodes come true. No more fighting, scratching or clawing to bring them to fruition. Everything his family could ever want would be delivered to the American Nightmare on a silver platter. All The Rock wants in return, is Cody's soul. He wants the WWE Champion to become The Rock's Champion. What will Rhodes' final answer be?
Men's Elimination Chamber Match
John Cena returns to WWE tonight, but will it be a triumphant one? The 16-time World Champion has promised to win the Elimination Chamber and then go onto WrestleMania 41 and win the WWE Championship, because it's what's best for business. He has the very tall task of having to go through Damian Priest, Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre and CM Punk in order to get the job done.
Women's Elimination Chamber Match
Five former Women's Champions and a wrestling prodigy will be locked inside the Elimination Chamber tonight, all of them ready to go through Hell to earn a shot at the Women's World Championship at Wrestlemania 41. Will it be Roxanne Perez, Bayley, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan or Bianca Belair who walks out of the cage with their ticket punched to Las Vegas?
Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens in an Unsanctioned Match
A match doesn't get much more personal than tonight's unsanctioned bout between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Someone's career could come to an end as Owens has promised to leave his former friend confined to a wheel chair. Zayn isn't worried about any of his opponent's threats, but he is afraid that Owen's family will never forgive him for what he does to KO inside the Rogers Centre.
Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae
Nia Jax and Candice LeRae are looking to play spoiler tonight in Toronto. They'd love nothing more than to ruin the 25-year anniversary celebration of Trish Stratus by defeating her and Tiffany Stratton in the WWE Hall of Famer's hometown. Getting a measure of revenge against Stratton would be a welcomed bonus. Will they get the job done or will it be Trishy and Tiffy's time to shine?
Elimination Chamber start time:
Time: 7 pm EST / 4 pm PST
Elimination Chamber location:
Location: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada
How To Watch Elimination Chamber:
Streaming: Peacock (United States), Netflix (International)
Match Card (Announced):
The Rock wants to know if Cody Rhodes will accept his offer and sell his soul to The Final Boss
Men's Elimination Chamber Match - Winner Earns World Title Match at WrestleMania 41
- John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, CM Punk, Logan Paul, Seth Rollins
Women's Elimination Chamber Match - Winner Earns World Title Match at WrestleMania 41
- Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Bayley, Roxanne Perez, Alexa Bliss
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned Match
Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae
Rapper/Songwriter Travis Scott to make an appearance
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE And UFC Heading Australia For Five Shows Including A PLE, Raw, And SmackDown
Bianca Belair Comments On Reported Frustrations With Women's Booking In WWE
Mandy Rose Reveals What's Keeping Her Away From A Return To Wrestling
Jey Uso Out To Prove Doubters Wrong Against Gunther At WWE WrestleMania 41