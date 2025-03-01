WWE Champion Cody Rhodes Attacked After SmackDown Goes Off Air
Cody Rhodes has had quite the week.
The American Nightmare is currently weighing the decision of his life and the clock is ticking down to when he owes The Final Boss an answer. The Rock has offered the world to the WWE Champion in exchange for his soul. Meantime, another member of the Bloodline is still out for a pound of flesh - literally.
Friday night's episode of SmackDown closed with The Final Boss making his final plea to Cody Rhodes, along with gifting him a Raptor pick-up truck and a custom made "Cody's Soul" weight belt with the date of his father's passing engraved across the back.
Ever the professional, the conflicted WWE Champion addressed the Toronto crowd after the show went off the air. He was in the process of giving away one of his own weight belts before Solo Sikoa jumped him from behind. Shout out to @RIPLEYCVLT who captured the video above.
More: WWE Elimination Chamber Predictions: Will Cody Rhodes Sell His Soul To The Rock?
The former Tribal Chief attempted to take out Rhodes with a steel chair, but the American Nightmare blasted him with a superkick and a Cross Rhodes to send him fleeing from the ring side area.
Cody Rhodes will be at Elimination Chamber tonight at the Rogers Centre. He'll either have to embrace The Rock and accept his offer, or face unfathomable consequences if he turns him down.
