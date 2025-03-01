Chelsea Green To Compete In Street Fight Next Friday On WWE SmackDown
SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has had just about as much as he can take of both Chelsea Green and Michin.
When yet another argument broke out in his office Friday night in Toronto, Aldis himself ended up being the victim of Michin's wrath.
As she swung her kendo stick at the youngest, tallest, most beautiful and longest reigning WWE Women's United States Champion of all-time, Agent P dropped Chelsea out of the way, leaving the SmackDown GM to bear the brunt of the impact.
The altercation aired during a WWE Digital Exclusive that was posted to the company's social media platforms.
An irate Nick Aldis then announced that Chelsea Green would face Michin on the March 7 episode of SmackDown in Philadelphia, in a Street Fight. He did not say that the Women's United States Championship would be on the line.
Nick Aldis then demanded that everyone leave his office immediately. Chelsea Green was clearly distraught over the news as she stomped off with Piper Niven there to comfort her. Michin meanwhile, couldn't help but crack a smile as she walked out the door.
