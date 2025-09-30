Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Star Adam Copeland Lands Major Film Role

Variety reports that Adam Copeland has been cast alongside Jason Statham in The Beekeeper 2.

Ethan Schlabaugh

Adam Copeland
Adam Copeland / Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Adam Copeland was written off television after his victory against FTR alongside his former multiple-time World Tag Team Champion partner, Christian Cage, at AEW All Out.

His wife, Beth Copeland, formerly known as Beth Phoenix, made her AEW debut at the event before taking a spike piledriver from FTR after the match. Adam Copeland would let Christian know that he was going to step away for awhile in order in be with his family.

Variety has reported that Adam Copeland landed a role in the sequel to the 2024 action film, The Beekeeper, which starred Jason Statham.

Adam Copeland at the Percy Jackson and the Olympians premiere
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Plot details about “The Beekeeper 2″ — including Klementieff and Copeland’s characters — are being kept under wraps, but the film is now in production. The sequel is directed by Timo Tjahjanto (“Nobody 2,” “The Shadow Strays”) and written by Kurt Wimmer, who penned the first film.

Variety

Copeland has had plenty of film and television roles, dating back to his first non-wrestling-related on-screen appearance in Highlander: Endgame from 2000. While it is too soon to predict anything, The Beekeeper was a massive success box office-wise, with it being likely that fans will come back for the sequel whenever it releases.

The Transition From Professional Wrestling To Acting

Dwayne Johnson
Jan 5, 2025; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Dwayne Johnson at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY / Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

It seems like every other day or so, a wrestler lands another role (or their first) in some sort of television series or upcoming film. Which makes sense, professional wrestling does have a degree of acting, whether it be playing a character, learning to cut a promo, or handling promotional work on talk shows, interviews, etc.

There are the obvious major success stories, such as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Dave Bautista, and John Cena, who are all doing some major roles at the moment and receiving outstanding praise for their work.

Other wrestlers, such as Liv Morgan, MJF, Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, and way too many to list off, are also starting to make the move into Hollywood, landing a few roles here and there. You can think of almost any big-name wrestler, and the chance they have appeared somewhere on the silver screen is quite high.

Published
