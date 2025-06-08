Adam Pearce Announces John Cena Will Appear On Monday's Episode Of WWE Raw
Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will be on Monday's episode of WWE Raw. Adam Pearce took to social media on Sunday afternoon and delivered the news.
Pearce also confirmed that new Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins, would be on the show as well, and reconfirmed that King and Queen of the Ring tournament matches would begin on the show. Pearce didn't specify what Cena would be doing on the show.
Last night at the Money in the Bank PLE, Cena was pinned by Cody Rhodes in the main event. Rhodes and Jey Uso defeated Cena and Logan Paul in a tag team match.
Cena seemingly had the match won using his championship belt again, but a returning R-Truth hit the ring and attacked Cena. Truth then hit Cena with the belt instead and Rhodes was able to secure the win for his squad.
Seth Rollins won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and now has a contract for a world championship match whenever he wants for the next 12 months. He can use that contract on any champion, including Cena.
This week's show will also feature a world championship match between Gunther and Jey Uso.
