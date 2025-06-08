Wrestling On FanNation

Adam Pearce Announces John Cena Will Appear On Monday's Episode Of WWE Raw

Zack Heydorn

John Cena advertised for June 9 episode of WWE Raw
John Cena advertised for June 9 episode of WWE Raw / WWE.com

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will be on Monday's episode of WWE Raw. Adam Pearce took to social media on Sunday afternoon and delivered the news.

Pearce also confirmed that new Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins, would be on the show as well, and reconfirmed that King and Queen of the Ring tournament matches would begin on the show. Pearce didn't specify what Cena would be doing on the show.

Last night at the Money in the Bank PLE, Cena was pinned by Cody Rhodes in the main event. Rhodes and Jey Uso defeated Cena and Logan Paul in a tag team match.

Cena seemingly had the match won using his championship belt again, but a returning R-Truth hit the ring and attacked Cena. Truth then hit Cena with the belt instead and Rhodes was able to secure the win for his squad.

MORE: R-Truth Thanks WWE Fans And Clears The Air About WWE Contract Situation

Seth Rollins won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and now has a contract for a world championship match whenever he wants for the next 12 months. He can use that contract on any champion, including Cena.

John Cena Cody Rhodes
WWE.com

This week's show will also feature a world championship match between Gunther and Jey Uso.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

The Reported Truth When It Comes To R-Truth's WWE Contract Situation

The Wrestling World Reacts To R-Truth's Shocking Return At WWE Money In The Bank 2025

Seth Rollins Wins The 2025 Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Naomi Wins Women's WWE Money In The Bank 2025 Ladder Match

Published
Zack Heydorn
ZACK HEYDORN

Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for nine years. He's a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on

Home/WWE