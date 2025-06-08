Seth Rollins Wins The 2025 Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match
For the second time in his career, Seth Rollins has won the WWE Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Rollins now has a guaranteed championship match contract that is good for up to one year.
Rollins defeated Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Andrade, El Grande Americano, and Penta in the ladder match at the Money in the Bank PLE that was filled with wild action and a boat load of run-ins and interference.
With Rollins seemingly down and out in the match, he summoned his Vision team of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to head down to the ring.
Breakker and Reed hit the ring and caused chaos. They took out the field with their Spear and Tsunami finishers, but were then confronted by Sikoa's New Bloodline squad. Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo walked down and battled Breakker and Reed away.
MORE: WWE Money In The Bank 2025 Results, Highlights & Live Blog
Fatu helped Sikoa climb the ladder to win, but then turned on his partner to the delight of the LA audience. Sikoa yelled that he hated Sikoa before kicking him in the face with a superkick and then putting him through a metal ladder.
In the end, LA Knight climbed the ladder and appeared to be close to winning, but Rollins pulled him down and hit him with a Stomp. Rollins then climbed up and pulled down the briefcase to get the win.
Earlier in the show, Naomi won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.
