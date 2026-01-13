The Usos Set To Host New Unscripted WWE Series

After a rocky relationship due to the Bloodline storyline, WWE Wrestlepalooza saw Jimmy and Jey Uso reunite as a tag team once again for the first time in years.

The duo has already been finding success as they captured their ninth tag team championship reign when they beat Dragon Lee and AJ Styles for the World Tag Team Championships. That success looks set to continue as the brothers are going to host their own series outside the ring.

Jimmy Uso | Netflix

YEE(A)T with The Usos

Fanatics and OBB Media are launching a joint venture called Fanatics Studios, which will produce, finance, and distribute content revolving around sports and culture, per the press release.

And this venture is partnering with WWE to work on existing projects, including What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes, What's Your Story? with Steph McMahon, Six Feet Under with The Undertaker, and The Raw Recap Show. There will also be original content produced under this deal, starting with a culinary show featuring The Usos.

"YEE(A)T with The Usos: Fanatics Studios will debut an unscripted culinary series with WWE Superstars Jimmy and Jey Uso, who will take their tag team efforts on the road with a BBQ travel show featuring fellow WWE superstars and celebrity friends distributed across WWE’s social and YouTube channels." Fanatics

There isn't a confirmation on when this series is set to debut or if anything has even been filmed as of writing.

Usos' WrestleMania 42 plans

WrestleMania 42 | WWE

WrestleMania 42 is still a few months away, and WWE hasn't even had the Royal Rumble event yet, but that hasn't stopped people from coming up with ideas for their favorite superstars at the Showcase of the Immortals.

The Usos' father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, discussed on his podcast what plans he thinks WWE should do for his sons and the World Tag Team Championships at the show. The suggestion for The Usos vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. The New Day was brought up, and Rikishi agreed that it was a great idea.

"They better put them on last...That's a lot of good talent that you know, give them time and let them do their thing out there." Rikishi, Rikishi Fatu Off The Top

He jokingly states that WWE could book that twice for both nights' main event matches. Rikishi does mention the chemistry that The New Day and The Usos have, calling one of their matches together one of the best he's seen.

