AJ Styles Confirms He Plans To Retire Before He Turns 50
AJ Styles made an emphatic return to WWE at the Royal Rumble, overcoming a significant foot injury and stepping back into the ring.
Even so, Styles is 47 years old, and the clock very well may be ticking on his in-ring career.
Styles spoke with Chris Van Vliet on his "Insight" podcast, and noted he has weighed how much longer he will be wrestling for.
"I've thought about it a lot, much more than I should have. I should have known what I was doing by now. But it's so hard because you enjoy it so much and I enjoy being around my friends. Don't get me wrong, I love being at home, but the opportunity to see them and see them doing well, seeing them smile, and seeing them grow," the former WWE Champion said.
"Some of these guys like Roman for instance, his selling is on a different level. Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, all these guys, they stepped up. If Roman stepped up, they stepped up with him. I just thought that was so impressive that they do that, and seeing them grow into these amazing Superstars. Gunther losing all that weight to get to where he's at now as the Heavyweight Champion, it's freaking awesome.
"Cody, seeing where he's at and what he had to go through to get to where he was at, and what he's doing now is at that position, he's the guy. He puts the work in. It’s really cool to see those guys hustle as much as they are and beat themselves up as much as they have, and still do well. I like seeing that."
Styles also has gone on record in the past in saying he didn't have a desire to wrestle into his 50s, and he affirmed that with Van Vliet.
"That's correct. I keep saying that. I've said this and said this, but I will not wrestle at 50, I promise you that."
