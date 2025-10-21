AJ Styles Reveals His Honest Reaction To Surprising John Cena Tribute
AJ Styles was caught off guard by a special tribute from John Cena.
The two WWE rivals faced off for the final time at WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, with Cena scoring the win in an action-packed match that featured numerous callbacks to previous matches and opponents for both men.
And since it was the last opportunity for Styles to “beat up John Cena,” it should come as no surprise that the two legendary superstars pulled out everything they had, including a memorable nod during the pre-match introductions.
Cena wrote a unique intro for WWE ring announcer Alicia Taylor to read, which included references to Styles’ days in TNA, his run as leader of the Bullet Club in NJPW, and the classic “face that runs the place” line.
In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of the Boston Herald, Styles opened up on his reaction to the heartwarming moment, noting his appreciation for Cena’s gesture.
“It definitely caught me off guard,” Styles said. “When I heard ‘The definition of Total Nonstop Action,’ I thought to myself, ‘Wait a minute.’ He took this from just being about John to making it about John and AJ Styles. It’s something he didn’t have to do, but that’s John. That’s just who he is.”
Styles and Cena have had five singles matches during their WWE careers, dating back to Styles’ arrival in the company in 2016.
Cena will, of course, retire from in-ring competition in December.
Meanwhile, Styles captured the WWE World Tag Team Championships with Dragon Lee on this week’s edition of Raw.
What’s Next For AJ Styles and John Cena?
Styles and Lee have the opportunity to invigorate the WWE tag team division on Raw, especially considering that former champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh had just one title defense prior to the match.
It’s the second time Styles has notched a tag team title in WWE, with his previous reign being with Omos back in 2021.
As for Cena, he has just four dates left on his WWE retirement tour.
The record-setting 17-time World champion will appear on WWE Raw on November 10 in Boston and November 17 in New York City, Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29 in San Diego, and Saturday Night’s Main Event for his final match on December 13.
Reports suggest that Cena could face Dominik Mysterio at Survivor Series, and his final opponent at Saturday Night’s Main Event could be Gunther, who has been out of action since losing the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk at SummerSlam.
Gunther reportedly had nose surgery after the PLE to address the pre-existing injury.
