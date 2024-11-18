Alexa Bliss Finally Reveals Reasons For WWE Absence
Alexa Bliss is one of the best WWE performers in the past decade, male of female. Her run with Bray Wyatt was innovative, extraordinary, and showed Bliss's incredible versatility. She's the first two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, the second ever female triple-crown winner, a three-time Raw Women's Champion, and the first woman to hold both brand championships. Overachievement is an understatement when it comes to Bliss.
Fans have been clamoring for Bliss's return to WWE but have little information as to why she's been gone so long and when she'll return. At least one of those questions has been answered now.
Bliss replied to a comment saying that she doesn't care to come back with a list of reasons she's been gone:
You’re right - recovering from skin cancer removal, pregnancy, preeclampsia, and postpartum health complications back to back to back really does comes across as “doesn’t care”- Alexa Bliss via X
Bliss's reasons are, of course, understandable, not that she needs to explain to anyone why she's been absent. That's her personal business, and if she decided to never return to WWE, that's her business, too. Postpartum issues have lead to death, and preeclampsia is a dangerous condition that leads to high blood pressure. Oh, and making a human. That's probably not so easy, either.
In any case, Bliss has been dropping hints that she's returning, including a cryptic post on Monday (November 18) morning.
