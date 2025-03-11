Are WWE Fans Being Ripped Off By Sky-High Ticket Prices? Vince Russo Blames TKO Greed
There's no denying WWE ticket prices have skyrocketed in recent years.
Whether it's for SmackDown, Raw or a PLE such a WrestleMania, fans have taken to social media to express their frustration with the affordability of attending a WWE show these days.
MORE: WWE WrestleMania 41 Ticket Prices Spark Outrage Among Fans
Earlier this month, TKO President Mark Shapiro doubled-down on the companies goal of maximizing live event revenue by leveraging supply and demand along with dynamic ticket pricing. Shapiro said:
"WWE has just gotten into the business of dynamic pricing and having dynamic pricing tools. And keep in mind, some of that growth ... is going from 300 WWE events down to 200." He continued, "The scarcity is creating demand and the demand is giving us more pricing power."
On a recent episode of the Legion of Raw podcast, Vince Russo blamed WWE parent company TKO Group for the rise in prices, attributing it to greed, while noting that when Vince McMahon was in charge, prices were more affordable.
“It’s not even WWE greedy; it’s TKO greedy, it’s Endeavor greedy, and it’s Ari Emanuel greedy. I do not believe if Vince McMahon were in place, you would be paying these prices for tickets."- Vince Russo
He added:
“I do not believe that because I swear I can tell you one thing: working for Vince McMahon, Vince really did care about the fans and the fanbase, and Vince was not looking to rip off his fanbase. So it goes beyond the WWE, man. It’s TKO, it’s Endeavor, it’s Ari Emanuel. It goes above and beyond the WWE.”- Vince Russo
Is attending a WWE show still affordable for the average American?
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Scott Steiner Says Hulk Hogan Tried To Get Him Thrown In Jail: "He's A Mother------"
Seth Rollins Gives An Update On Becky Lynch's Future In WWE
WWE NXT Roadblock 2025 Preview: Start Time, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
Exclusive: NXT Roadblock And The Road To WrestleMania Is Exactly What Ethan Page Asked For