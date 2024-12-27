Wrestling On FanNation

Arena Hosting This Week's WWE SmackDown Show Makes Funny Typo On Details Page

The Amalie Arena made a hilarious typo on its details page announcing the upcoming 12/27 SmackDown.

Adam Barnard

WWE SmackDown promotional photo
WWE SmackDown promotional photo / WWE.com

Is a SAG Award winning actress headed to the squared circle from the big screen?

No, but the typo was too good to pass up on having some fun with.

In the advertisement for tomorrow's Friday Night SmackDown, the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL listed out some of the featured WWE Superstars appearing at the live show tomorrow night.

Screenshot
The Takedown On SI

In the write up (above), the Arena made a typo on the last sentence and inadvertently wrote "Mandy" instead of "Many", making it appear that award winning actress Mandy Moore was appearing at the event.

Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore / Jenna Jones/Boston Globe

Moore, best known for her role as Pearson family matriarch Rebecca Pearson on the hit NBC television show "This is Us", is not scheduled to appear at tomorrow night's SmackDown, of course.

However, if she did appear, Moore could accompany the longest reigning Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green to the ring as her official songstress, kicking off the celebration for her record-breaking reign.

It's also unclear the impact a Mandy Moore appearance could have on The Bloodline story, but a face off with Jacob Fatu could make for some impressive television.

We're joking here, friends.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will broadcast live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL, and will air on the USA Network, 8pm EST/5pm PST. Check your local listings for start time in your area.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Latest On Randy Orton Ahead Of WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere [Rumor]

Remembering Every Wrestler Who Passed Away In 2024

WWE Rumors: Creative Team Rejecting Rumored Opponent for John Cena at WrestleMania 41

The 20 Best Wrestling Moments Of 2024

The 10 Best Men's Wrestling Matches Of 2024, Ranked

Published
Adam Barnard
ADAM BARNARD

Adam Barnard is a writer and photographer from West Chester, PA. He co-hosts "Mind of the Meanie" with ECW Original The Blue Meanie every Monday, and "Foundation Radio" every Tuesday. You can follow him on X and Instagram at @ThisisGoober. Go Birds

Home/WWE