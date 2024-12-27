Arena Hosting This Week's WWE SmackDown Show Makes Funny Typo On Details Page
Is a SAG Award winning actress headed to the squared circle from the big screen?
No, but the typo was too good to pass up on having some fun with.
In the advertisement for tomorrow's Friday Night SmackDown, the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL listed out some of the featured WWE Superstars appearing at the live show tomorrow night.
In the write up (above), the Arena made a typo on the last sentence and inadvertently wrote "Mandy" instead of "Many", making it appear that award winning actress Mandy Moore was appearing at the event.
Moore, best known for her role as Pearson family matriarch Rebecca Pearson on the hit NBC television show "This is Us", is not scheduled to appear at tomorrow night's SmackDown, of course.
However, if she did appear, Moore could accompany the longest reigning Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green to the ring as her official songstress, kicking off the celebration for her record-breaking reign.
It's also unclear the impact a Mandy Moore appearance could have on The Bloodline story, but a face off with Jacob Fatu could make for some impressive television.
We're joking here, friends.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown will broadcast live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL, and will air on the USA Network, 8pm EST/5pm PST. Check your local listings for start time in your area.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Latest On Randy Orton Ahead Of WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere [Rumor]
Remembering Every Wrestler Who Passed Away In 2024
WWE Rumors: Creative Team Rejecting Rumored Opponent for John Cena at WrestleMania 41
The 20 Best Wrestling Moments Of 2024
The 10 Best Men's Wrestling Matches Of 2024, Ranked