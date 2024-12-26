Wrestling On FanNation

Latest On Randy Orton Ahead Of WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere [Rumor]

Dr. Chris Featherstone posted to his X account that The Viper is not expected to appear on the debut episode of Raw.

Randy Orton
The Netflix debut of Monday Night Raw is less than two weeks away, and reports are already coming out about what WWE talent will appear on the premiere broadcast. One name, however, is not slated to be a part of it.

In a post on X, Dr. Chris Featherstone has reported that Randy Orton will not be appearing on the first episode of Raw on Netflix.

I've had a bunch of people inquire about the status of Randy Orton regarding January 6. I've been informed that he is currently not scheduled to be a part of the debut episode of #WWERaw on Netflix.

Dr. Chris Featherstone

Orton, a 14-time WWE Champion, was last seen on programming ahead of WWE Crown Jewel in November, after taking a piledriver from Kevin Owens. Orton and Owens were originally slated to face each other at Crown Jewel, but after the piledriver, Orton was written off TV.

Orton has been a player in the current storyline arc between Owens and WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes.

At press time, neither WWE or Orton have confirmed Dr. Featherstone’s X post. However, Orton is featured in the new trailer for Raw that aired during the NFL on Netflix broadcast.

Orton was sidelined for 18 months after he suffered a legitimate and almost career-ending back injury after a match with The Usos, where he and Matt Riddle dropped the Raw Tag Team Championships to them. Orton returned to WWE during the 2023 Men’s WarGames match, teaming with Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins to defeat the Judgment Day.

Adam Barnard
