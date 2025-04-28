Arn Anderson Reveals Which Tag Teams Need To Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame
If you're going to take advice from any of tag team's wrestling's greatest mind, what better brain to trust than the one who used to bust brains?
Arn Anderson is widely considered to be among the most prolific tag wrestlers of all time, so his opinion carries quite the weight when evaluating the legacy of others. He put that on display recently on his podcast regarding Hall of Fame-worthy teams.
Anderson was asked about which tag teams belong in the WWE Hall of Fame who are not currently there. "The Enforcer" quickly threw one long-deserving squad out into the ether.
“Well, for sure, Demolition comes to mind right away," he said. "They held the tag titles for 400 and something days. Just ridiculous. They were the WWF’s Road Warriors. Those guys kicked ass, and we were fortunate. Guess who took the titles off of them at the end of that 400-something days? Brain Busters. But they were the killers, and besides Barry being a really good friend of mine, and Bill, I’ve always had a good relationship with. It was — they definitely deserve."
Anderson himself is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, having been inducted as part of the iconic Four Horsemen back in 2012. He noted there were a couple of other names that immediately came to mind as far as potential inductees are concerned.
"I think the Midnight Express deserve," he added. "As far as going in before any other team, I don’t think that’s fair to even address, who knows what what the order was. But the Bulldogs I think probably, just what they contributed to the business. Why wouldn’t they be in as well?”
WWE inducted The Natural Disasters into the WWE Hall of Fame this year as its featured tag team for the Class of 2025.
