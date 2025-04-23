Backstage News On Who Picked Joe Hendry As Randy Orton's WWE WrestleMania 41 Opponent
More than 60,000 fans at Allegiant Stadium said his name, and he appeared. TNA World Champion Joe Hendry showed up at WWE WrestleMania 41 as Randy Orton's mystery opponent, answering his open challenge.
Hendry's appearance shocked the wrestling world, and provided some levity after Kevin Owens was pulled from his previously scheduled match with Orton due to a career-threatening neck injury. Hendry would then appear on WWE NXT on Tuesday.
Orton defeated Hendry in a little more than three minutes, leading some to believe his inclusion on the show was a comedy spot. However, it appears a high-ranking individual was the one who pushed for Hendry to be the surprise opponent.
Bodyslam was first to report it was in fact Orton himself who pitched to face Hendry at WrestleMania. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful later confirmed WWE sources had indicated the same to him. Orton was reportedly impressed with Hendry's rise to fame, and handpicked him as a potential opponent for the show.
Hendry became TNA World Champion in January, defeating Nic Nemeth for the belt. He would then appear in the men's Royal Rumble match, making his main roster WWE debut in the process. He was scheduled to appear on Raw back in March, but plans eventually fell through.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Officially Retires Championship Following WrestleMania 41
Randy Orton Shocked By How Much Fans Paid For WrestleMania 41 Tickets
John Cena Explains Why He'll Never Wrestle Again After WWE Retirement
Bayley's Original Damage CTRL Plans Included Toni Storm & Others