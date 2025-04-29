The Jacket Seth Rollins Wore On WWE Raw Costs A Ridiculous Amount Of Money
Seth Rollins and fashion go together like peanut butter and jelly... or maybe oil and water.
Either way, the one thing you can bet on when it comes to Rollins is that he'll always be sporting an interesting and unique outfit for every show he appears on. And last night's WWE Raw was no exception.
Coming out to kickoff the show alongside Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker, Rollins wore a jacket by Pakistani fashion label Rastah. And according to a tweet by Complex Style on X, that jacket cost a whopping $13,500.
According to the product details listed on the Rastah website, the "Golden Peacock" long coat is made to order, with production taking approximately 50-60 days. It's made from a navy blue velvet base with the elaborate golden peacock and floral motifs embroidered by hand.
As for what happened in last night's segment, Rollins explained his actions on last week's show before being interrupted by Sami Zayn. Rollins said he was he future of wrestling and Zayn responded by telling him he's no different than The Bloodline. Rollins told Zayn he's either with him or against him, and warned Zayn to move to SmackDown to avoid his wrath and it give him an answer later in the show.
Later on in the main event segment, Zayn told Rollins that he doesn't run away and that Rollins could go to hell. Breakker then came out to the ring and a match between him and Zayn began. Breakker speared Zayn multiple times outside the ring and after rolling him back in, the referee ended the match. As Zayn was down, Rollins then stomped Zayn before the show went off air.
