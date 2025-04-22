Bayley Reveals When Her WWE Contract Expires Amid WrestleMania 41 Fallout
When does Bayley’s WWE contract expire?
The WWE’s first Women’s Grand Slam Champion was originally scheduled to team with Lyra Valkyria against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, but she was “attacked” backstage and eventually replaced by the returning Becky Lynch in the match.
Valkyria and Lynch won the Women’s Tag Team Championships from Morgan and Rodriguez only to lose them back on Monday’s Raw after Mania, with Lynch turning on Valkyria afterward.
The WrestleMania 41 fallout led to plenty of online discourse about Bayley’s potential future with WWE due to her removal from the match.
In an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, she opened up on her plans for life after wrestling, which also included her revealing that she still has a year and a half left on her WWE contract and that “we’ll see that happens then.”
“I think I’ve done everything I really want to do, not everything. There’s still a lot I want to get done, but done so much with WWE and I’ve been here for already 12 years. There’s a huge wave of women coming in that I think are ready to take over, ready to be in those spots.”
MORE: WWE Officially Retires Championship Following WrestleMania 41
Bayley also added that she once believed that 35 years old would be the timeline for when she could step away from the ring, but she has changed her mindset.
“When I was younger I always said all right, 35 would be my cut off, because, in my opinion, guys can go forever, but it’s not that cute when you’re a woman and you’re 35. But now that I’m 35 I’m just like, Oh we’re all way past that, and we’re still, main eventing, we’re still, doing red carpets, we’re still doing all this stuff. People still care about us. "
"So that’s kind of like something, they still care about us. So that’s kind of like changed my mindset.”- Bayley
Bayley signed with WWE in 2012 and made her debut NXT television debut in March 2013.
She captured the WWE Women’s Championship from her former Damage CTRL teammate IYO SKY a year ago at WrestleMania 40.
H/T ITR Wrestling for the transcription.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Officially Retires Championship Following WrestleMania 41
Becky Lynch Turns On Lyra Valkyria After Dropping Women's Tag Titles On WWE Raw
Rusev Makes Return On WWE Raw And Destroys Alpha Academy
John Cena, Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Fuel Most Successful WrestleMania In WWE History