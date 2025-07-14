Bayley Thanks Fans For Magical & Memorable Night At WWE Evolution
Bayley says that Sunday's Evolution Premium Live Event was reminiscent of her time in NXT nearly 10 years ago.
The former WWE Women's Champion penned a tribute to fans on social media Monday afternoon and thanked everyone involved for a very memorable event.
"Some kind of magic and so full of love," Bayley wrote on her X account. "Thank you to every person that showed up in support, and thank you all for watching. This picture sums up my night."
Bayley wrestled in the opening match of the show -- a losing effort to Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. The match was a threat threat that also included the former and first-ever Women's WWE Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria.
Bayley was a part of the first Evolution show in 2018. At that event, she teamed with Mercedes Moné and Natalya to take down The Riott Squad.
WWE Evolution featured multiple returning stars like Nikki Bella and Trish Stratus. It was also the stage for Naomi to cash in her Money in the Bank contract. She made the Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky match a triple threat and pinned Sky to win the championship.
