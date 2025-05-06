WWE Raw Results (5/5/25): CM Punk Returns, Iyo Sky Defeats Roxanne Perez, McAfee And Gunther Face Off
This week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix kicked off with a blast to the past of the days of The Bloodline.
Jey Uso made his entrance to start the show and did his "Yeet" entrance twice for the Omaha audience. As he was about to address what happened between him and Logan Paul last week on the show, he was interrupted by Paul Heyman.
Heyman walked to the ring and explained in detail to Jey why he did what he did to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, after years of being on the same side as Jey in The Bloodline. Heyman told Jey that he was right for what he did to Reigns and Punk due to how both of those men treated him throughout the years.
Heyman then pivoted to current business and told Jey that he wasn't able to properly yield the power that the world championship allows for. Heyman said that Seth Rollins needed to be champion and that Rollins was the number one contender for the title because he won his match at WrestleMania.
Heyman told Jey Uso that he could pick when and where Rollins would get his shot at the title and Jey instantly picked Omaha and demanded the match take place during the show. Heyman acted surprised by the move, but in a backstage segment it was revealed that Jey taking the match on short notice was all part of the plan.
Ahead of their clash at Backlash on Saturday night, Gunther and Pat McAfee exchanged words in the middle of the ring during a segment mediated by Adam Pearce. McAfee spoke first and talked glowingly about Omaha. He then said that Gunther got soft and because of that, he would overlook him.
In response, Gunther told McAfee that he put him in the right mindset for the match. Gunther promised McAfee that he would get his best and said that he would maul him at Backlash.
The WWE Intercontinental Championship picture was ironed out this week on the show. Penta defeated JD McDonagh in a singles match and then was announced as the number one contender for that title. Later in the show, WWE revealed that Dominik Mysterio would defend the IC title against Penta at Backlash on Saturday night.
In a surprise match, Sheamus returned to Raw and defeated Austin Theory. Originally, Grayson Waller was scheduled to have the match, but gifted it to Theory instead. Waller argued with Adam Pearce about his opponent, but gave the match to Theory anyway without telling him who the opponent was. At the end of the match, the two tag team partners were at odds because of Waller being less than upfront.
After five years away, Rusev returned to WWE Raw action on this week's show and defeated Otis via submission. Rusev destroyed Otis for most of the match before locking in his Accolade for the win. After the match, Tozawa wanted to fight him, but Rusev denied him. He left the ring, but then returned once Tozawa turned his back and attacked him and Otis as the audience booed. Rusev put Otis back in the Accolade until WWE Raw officials broke it up.
In other action, Iyo Sky defeated Roxanne Perez by pinfall in a singles match. Sky and Perez traded offense back and forth throughout the bout and it ended after both women countered three pin attempts into their own pin attempts. On the fourth, Sky was able to hold Perez's shoulders to the mat for the win.
When the match ended, Perez shook Sky's hand in a measure of good faith and sportsmanship, but Guilia appeared and attacked Sky from behind. Once she saw this, Perez laughed and then joined in on the attack.
Also, Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria had a final encounter before their WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Match at Backlash. Both Lynch and Valkyria ran the other down until a brawl broke out between both women.
In the main event, Jey Uso vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship ended in a no contest. Uso and Seth exchanged all kinds of exciting near falls, but in the end it was the outside interference that stole the show.
Bron Breakker attempted to interfere on behalf of Rollins at numerous points throughout the match. To thwart him, Sami Zayn attacked to try and help Uso even the odds. Eventually, Breakker speared Zayn and appeared to have helped Seth win the title thanks to spearing Jey too, but CM Punk made his return to Raw and attacked both Rollins and Breakker with a steel chair.
Punk, Zayn, and Jey stood tall in the ring as the show went off the air.
Full WWE Raw Results (5/5/25)
- Penta defeated JD McDonagh
- Sheamus defeated Austin Theory
- Iyo Sky defeated Roxanne Perez
- Rusev defeated Otis
- Jey Uso defeated Seth Rollins
