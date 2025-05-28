Becky Lynch Shares Adorable Video Of Seth Rollins Dancing With Daughter On His Birthday
Becky Lynch shared an adorable video on social media this morning of husband Seth Rollins and their daughter.
In the video, Rollins is seen with daughter, Roux, dancing to the Moana 2 song 'Can I Get A Chee Hoo,' which just so happens to be sung by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. It would appear the clip had been previously filmed as there's a Christmas tree in the background, however. The post also included additional pictures of the family together.
Lynch captioned the post:
Hot husband birthday. What a man. We love you so much 😘- @beckylynchwwe
Rollins and Lynch have both been making waves on WWE television.
Rollins most recently added Bronson Reed to his group which now includes himself, Reed, Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman. This week's episode of Raw saw Rollins open the show with a promo saying he wanted more power in the company, and to do that he needed to be champion. Later on in the main event, Rollins defeated Finn Balor and Sami Zayn to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.
Lynch, meanwhile, challenged Lyra Valkyria to a match for the Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank, saying that if she lost, she'd never challenge her for the title again. Lyra accepted the challenge,
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Latest WWE Rumors On Main Roster Call-ups For Stephanie Vaquer & Jordynne Grace
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Hangman Page Should Become AEW World Champion
WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg Planning An Emotional Entrance For His Final Match