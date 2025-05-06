Becky Lynch Throws Huge Shade At Mercedes Mone’s Fan Texting Service
Becky Lynch doesn’t mind taking shots at two of the WWE’s Four Horsewomen.
The foursome of Lynch, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks - now known as Mercedes Mone in AEW - pushed the WWE women’s division into a new era a decade ago, with all four making significant contributions to the evolution of women’s wrestling in the company.
“The Man” returned to WWE at WrestleMania 41 and added to her already impressive career resume by replacing an “injured” Bayley and winning the Women’s Tag Team Championships with Lyra Valkyria, only for Lynch to turn on her partner the next night on Raw after they lost the titles to previous champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.
Lynch also revealed on the Raw after Mania that she was the person who attacked Bayley backstage prior to WrestleMania.
On the most recent edition of Raw Recap with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant, Lynch addressed her ongoing personal feud with Valkyria and the motivations behind her heel turn. She also took a not-so-subtle jab at both Bayley and Mone, who remain close friends despite working for different companies now.
“Bayley is so confused about this that she’s probably paying 100 dollars per month to her best friend to text her,” Lynch said.
Mone, who is the current AEW TBS Champion, recently launched a $99.99 per month private texting service on her website.
“My super fans have always been my super friends,” Mone states on the product page. “Now, like friends, they can text me directly and privately. I’m so excited to finally be able to connect this way. Sign up and text me now!’”
During the interview, Lynch also ranted on fan comparisons between her and Hulk Hogan.
She’ll challenge Valkyria for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship at Backlash on Saturday in St. Louis, Missouri.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Steve Austin Reveals Which Current WWE Superstars Have The “It Factor”
Latest Update On WWE’s Interest In Ronda Rousey Return
Lyra Valkyria Dishes On Complicated Becky Lynch Relationship Ahead Of WWE Backlash