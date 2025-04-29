The Rock Releases Trailer For New MMA Movie "The Smashing Machine"
The trailer for "The Smashing Machine," a biopic on MMA star Mark Kerr, that stars The Rock was dropped by The Great One himself on Tuesday morning.
The Rock took to social media to share the trailer for the movie that is set to hit theaters on October 3.
"Excited to share the official trailer for Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine, starring Dwayne Johnson and Academy Award nominee Emily Blunt," The Rock wrote on X. "In theaters October 3."
The Rock made waves last week coming out of WrestleMania when he spoke openly and critically on what went down between Cody Rhodes and John Cena in the main event. The Rock said that he was never scheduled for WrestleMania and that he wanted Cena and Rhodes to get the full spotlight for their match -- even though The Rock himself was pivotal in the heel turn that helped jumpstart the match.
The Rock hasn't appeared on WWE television since Cena turned heel on Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. Last year at WrestleMania, The Rock played an important role on both nights of the event.
Night one he teamed with Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag match. On night two, he attempted to help Reigns beat Rhodes, but was thwarted by Cena, Undertaker, and Rhodes.
The Rock is part of the TKO Group Board of Directors and reports indicated this week that he received a major royalty last year from the company. His next appearance for WWE has not been announced at this time.
