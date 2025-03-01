WWE Draft Reportedly Set To Return After WrestleMania
The WWE will be bringing back their annual WWE Draft after WrestleMania season.
A new report by PWInsider indicates that even though the company just shook up the Raw, Smackdown, and NXT rosters with the first-ever WWE transfer portal being open, a full draft will take place after WrestleMania 41.
During WWE's transfer portal openings, stars like Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, AJ Styles, and Bayley changed brands. Roxanne Perez moved up from NXT to the main roster on Raw, though still has appeared on the NXT show weekly.
The report did not indicate what the dates of the draft would be or how the draft would work.
WWE will present WrestleMania 41 on April 19 and April 20 from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Only two matches have been officially announced for the show. Men's Royal Rumble winner, Jey Uso, will challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and the women's winner, Charlotte Flair, will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship.
Tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber PLE will provide added detail on matches for the biggest WWE show of year in Vegas. The men's Elimination Chamber will crown a number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania and the women's match will crown the woman to take on Rhea Ripley or Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's World Championship.
