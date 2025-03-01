Two WWE Superstars Top Highest Paid Actor List In 2024
Both The Rock and John Cena were two of the highest paid actors in 2024.
According to Forbes, The Rock was the highest-paid actor of the year in 2024. The Final Boss secured $88 million and starred in Red One and Moana 2 last year.
Meanwhile, Cena clocked in at number 16 and pulled in $23 million from movies like Argyle, Ricky Stanicky, and Jackpot.
Both The Rock and Cena are heavily involved in the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE and WrestleMania 41.
Cena is wrestling inside the men's Elimination Chamber match with a shot at Cody Rhodes and the WWE Undisputed Championship on the line. Cena last appeared for WWE at the Royal Rumble and was the last star eliminated from the match.
As for The Rock, he wedged his way into WrestleMania 41 plans last week on Smackdown. The Rock appeared and announced that WrestleMania 42 would be heading to New Orleans, but then called out Rhodes. The Rock told Rhodes that he wanted him as his champion and wanted his soul. The Rock is expecting an answer from Cody on tonight's Elimination Chamber PLE.
WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 will emanate from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Matches include both the men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches, Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens in an Unsanctioned Match, and a tag team match between Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus and Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Preview: Start Time, How To Watch, Match Card & More
WWE And UFC Heading Australia For Five Shows Including A PLE, Raw, And SmackDown
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes Attacked After SmackDown Goes Off Air
Chelsea Green To Compete In Street Fight Next Friday On WWE SmackDown