Big E Constructs The Ultimate WWE Superstar
Big E has constructed the ultimate WWE Superstar.
In an appearance on the WWE on Netflix Instagram account, former WWE Champion, Big E, was asked to build the ultimate superstar for WWE by combining the best attributes of current WWE stars together into one.
The categories Big E worked with were best entrance, best athleticism, best physique, best technique, best mic skills, best finisher, best charisma, and best fit.
Big E's picks were:
- Best entrance - The Undertaker
- Best athleticism - Nathan Frazer
- Best physique - Bianca Belair
- Best technique - Pete Dunne
- Best mic skills - CM Punk
- Best finisher - Randy Orton
- Best charisma - Jey Uso
- Best fit - Seth Rollins
MORE: Big E Details Terrifying Battle With Depression
Big E is a former WWE Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and a multiple time tag team champion with The New Day. Big E is currently and potentially sidelined indefinitely due to a severe neck injury. He landed on his head in what was a botched suplex during a match involving Ridge Holland on Smackdown in 2022. Big E has not wrestled since then.
While away from action, Big E has been a PLE commentator on WWE preview shows and was also a lead figure in The New Day heel turn late last year. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston blamed Big E for their downfall and kicked him out of The New Day faction.
