Wrestling On FanNation

Big E Constructs The Ultimate WWE Superstar

Zack Heydorn

WWE.com

Big E has constructed the ultimate WWE Superstar.

In an appearance on the WWE on Netflix Instagram account, former WWE Champion, Big E, was asked to build the ultimate superstar for WWE by combining the best attributes of current WWE stars together into one.

The categories Big E worked with were best entrance, best athleticism, best physique, best technique, best mic skills, best finisher, best charisma, and best fit.

Big E's picks were:

  • Best entrance - The Undertaker
  • Best athleticism - Nathan Frazer
  • Best physique - Bianca Belair
  • Best technique - Pete Dunne
  • Best mic skills - CM Punk
  • Best finisher - Randy Orton
  • Best charisma - Jey Uso
  • Best fit - Seth Rollins

MORE: Big E Details Terrifying Battle With Depression

Big E is a former WWE Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and a multiple time tag team champion with The New Day. Big E is currently and potentially sidelined indefinitely due to a severe neck injury. He landed on his head in what was a botched suplex during a match involving Ridge Holland on Smackdown in 2022. Big E has not wrestled since then.

New Day
The New Day so no to Big E / WWE

While away from action, Big E has been a PLE commentator on WWE preview shows and was also a lead figure in The New Day heel turn late last year. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston blamed Big E for their downfall and kicked him out of The New Day faction.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Latest On Who Goldberg's Retirement Match Opponent Could Be

Logan Paul Issues Public Apology To Steve Austin For Exposing Private Conversations

Pat McAfee Reveals Why His First Match Was In WWE And Not The Indies

2K Games Reveal First Look At Motor City Machine Guns From New WWE 2K25 DLC

Published
Zack Heydorn
ZACK HEYDORN

Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for nine years. He's a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on

Home/WWE