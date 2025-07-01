Big Update On WWE's PLE Plans For Saudi Arabia In 2026
What are WWE’s plans for Saudi Arabia in 2026?
The company is coming off its Night of Champions PLE in Riyadh, which saw John Cena successfully defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk, Cody Rhodes win the King of the Ring, Jade Cargill be crowned Queen of the Ring, and more.
Night of Champions was the only scheduled WWE show this year in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as it was announced on a TKO earnings call back in February that WWE expected to host three PLEs in Saudi Arabia in 2026, including the Royal Rumble in Riyadh.
And now, it appears WWE has plans in place for the two other shows on the schedule.
According to Fightful Select, WWE is tentatively scheduling to hold yet-to-be-announced events in Saudi Arabia in May 2026 and November 2026.
Of course, the November timing could be interesting since Survivor Series has been held on Thanksgiving weekend the past four years.
According to the report, one source within WWE noted that the Saudi Arabia show in November either wouldn’t be Survivor Series, or it would be moved off that weekend if it was in order to not send talent on an overseas tour during the Thanksgiving holiday.
This year’s Survivor Series will take place on November 29 at Petco Park in San Diego.
Fightful also reports that work will begin “in the next few weeks” in Saudi Arabia for the Royal Rumble PLE.
WWE announced in 2019 that it had expanded its partnership with the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia through 2027 to include "two large-scale events" per year.
