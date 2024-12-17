WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event Pulls In More Than 2.3 Million Viewers
The ratings are in for WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.
The premiere episode of the event did 1.59MM on the linear ratings (on NBC) and pulled an impressive 700k+ live viewers on Peacock, making the total audience over 2.3M total. The primetime broadcast also pulled 0.42 (557k viewers) in the P18-49 rating.
More than 2.3 million watched Saturday Night’s Main Event, beating the NBA Cup game between the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder on ABC, which had 1.89 million viewers. The NBA Cup semi-finals game did not have a streaming component and was only on linear broadcast.
Saturday Night’s Main Event also went up against the Heisman Trophy presentation on ESPN, which average 2.25 million viewers with a 0.62 P18-49 rating and the college basketball face off between Gonzaga and Connecticut on Fox averaged 1.624 million viewers with a 0.27 P18-49 rating.
The first broadcast in the revived NBC primetime special saw the return of Jesse “The Body” Ventura on commentary, his first on-screen appearance under contract with WWE since 1990. The event also featured Cody Rhodes successfully defending his WWE Undisputed Championship against Kevin Owens, and Chelsea Green becoming the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion.
The next Saturday Night’s Main Event is scheduled for January 25, 2025 from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX. The event will broadcast live on NBC and will be simulcast on its streaming service, Peacock.
